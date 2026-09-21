Wife murders Armed Reserve SI by setting him ablaze in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: The Nungambakkam police have arrested the wife of an Armed Reserve sub-inspector in connection with his murder at his Nungambakkam residence. The accused, Selvarani (58), allegedly doused her husband with petrol and set him ablaze with the assistance of an accomplice.

According to the police, the deceased, Raji (58), was found with severe burn injuries at his house at Lake Area in Nungambakkam on Saturday. The police had initially registered a case of suspicious death and questioned his family members. During the inquiry, the police allegedly found inconsistencies in the statements given by Selvarani.

Further questioning allegedly led to her admitting that she had poured petrol on Raji and set him on fire with the help of her friend Deva, the police said. Selvarani was subsequently arrested, while police teams are searching for Deva, who is currently absconding. The police are questioning Selvarani to ascertain the circumstances and motive behind the alleged murder.

A source said that Raji had earlier been booked under the Pocso Act in 2025 by the Thousand Lights All-Women Police in connection with an allegation of sexual harassment of a five-year-old girl.