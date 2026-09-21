YouTuber car accident: Kin of woman killed gets Rs 30.69 lakh compensation

CHENNAI: The Court of Small Causes in Chennai awarded Rs 30.69 lakh in compensation to the family of a 55-year-old woman who died after a luxury car, registered in YouTuber Mohamed Irfan’s name, hit her on the Chengalpattu-Tambaram GST Road in 2023.

The deceased woman was identified as Padmavathi. On May 25, 2023, she was walking near the Maraimalai Nagar Municipality Office when, at around 8.30 pm, the car hit her, resulting in fatal injuries. Her son Prakash, daughter Sheela, and mother Dhanabakiyam had filed the compensation claim.

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal passed the order earlier this week. It held that the car driver’s rash and negligent driving led to the accident.

It found no evidence supporting the insurer’s claim that Padmavathi had crossed the road carelessly.

The tribunal found that, at the time of the accident, Mohamed Azarudeen, reportedly Irfan’s relative, was driving the car. His licence then authorised him to drive only a geared motorcycle and an on-board autorickshaw.

The private general insurance company that insured the car has been directed to pay the compensation within 30 days. The court permitted the company to recover the amount, interest, and costs from Irfan.

The award includes Rs 29.04 lakh towards loss of dependency, Rs 1.32 lakh towards loss of consortium, and Rs 16,500 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses. Prakash and Sheela will receive Rs 13 lakh each, while Dhanabakiyam will receive Rs 4.69 lakh, with proportionate interest. The award will carry 7.5% annual interest from August 1, 2023, until payment.