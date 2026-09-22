A Vishnu temple with a rare image of Sudarshana

One among the many important Vishnu temples in and around Madurai is the Kalamegha Perumal temple in an ancient village called Thirumohur (Thirumoghur). This place, originally called Mohana Kshetram and Mohur, has been mentioned in Sangam and post-Sangam literature. It is also one of the 108 Divya Desams (sacred places for Vishnu, praised in the Tamil devotional verses of the Azhwars, important devotees of God Vishnu). Nammazhwar and Thirumangai Azhwar have praised this deity. Vishnu is said to have taken the form of Mohini, associated with Kshirabdhi Manthanam (churning of the ocean of milk) here.

Subsequently, when the devas wanted to see the true form of Vishnu, Kalamegha Perumal appeared at this place. Vishnu is called Kalamegha as He resembles a dark rain-bearing cloud (‘kala’ means ‘dark’ and ‘megha’ is ‘cloud’ in Samskrit). It is believed that Kalamegha Perumal accompanied Nammazhvar’s soul on the route to Vaikuntam (Vishnu’s celestial abode) and hence, this deity is also called Marga Bandhu (in Samskrit) and Vazhithunai Perumal (in Tamil), both of which mean ‘the God who accompanies and protects on a journey’.