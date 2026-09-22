Chennai cop arrested for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

CHENNAI: A head constable of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his stepdaughter on multiple occasions over the past three years. The girl is the daughter of his second wife. He had allegedly threatened the girl saying that he would kill her mother if she disclosed the abuse.

According to the Kolathur All Women Police, the accused married the survivor’s mother in 2012 after separating from his first wife. His second wife has a daughter and a son from her previous marriage.

In her complaint, the girl said that her stepfather, in 2023, learnt about her online relationship with a person she had met through social media. He allegedly insisted that she end the relationship and started sexually assaulting and raping her thereafter, from the age of 18.

The survivor, now 21, alleged that the sexual assault continued for three years. Based on her complaint and subsequent inquiry, police registered a case against the head constable under relevant BNS sections and arrested him. “Currently, the survivor is under treatment. She will be sent for a medical check-up and counselling related to the case on Tuesday,” a police officer told TNIE. Further investigation is under way.