Cut to Experience: An inside look at Chennai’s evolving culture of film screenings

“We experience and appreciate storytelling together in different ways. It can be through food or an immersive screening with lights. It can be in a café through a discussion where we’re having coffees based on each character in the film,” says Rhea.

The idea, she says, is not merely to add spectacle to cinema, but to “watch films intentionally”. The screenings, she says, “have helped every person coming to appreciate the film a lot more, to appreciate storytelling and cinema as an art, which I think is really missing nowadays.” Sequel is also exploring new avenues, driven by a simple question: “How else can a familiar film be watched or experienced?”

Sometimes the best way to experience a film is to remove everything else around it aside. Senthil, one of the co-founders of Madras Film Screening Club (MFSC), says, “We want to keep it simple. We don’t want to complicate too much. As long as we have a dark room and people have a good space to watch cinema without any distractions, I think that’s the best experience anyone can have.”