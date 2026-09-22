How Chennai's local infrastructure reinforces gendered mindsets, neglects families' convenience

Buildings have ways of telling us who they think we are and if or not we can belong in them. They do it through the height of a counter, the absence of a seat, the size of the doorway. They make certain activities easier for some people and harder for others, until the arrangement begins to feel natural and acceptable.

A workplace without a private room for breastfeeding or a nursery, for instance, assumes that care can be left at home. A school without an elevator expects fitness of everyone, and that too, all around the year. A restaurant without a ramp assumes every customer is able-bodied.

Sometimes, designs even have a way of embedding gendered labour in public spaces. Consider something as ordinary as a diaper-changing table. When placed inside a women’s washroom, it may seem like a practical provision, but what happens when a father is alone with his baby? He enters the men’s washroom and finds sinks, mirrors, urinals, and toilets, but no place to change diapers for the child. The building therefore tells a father that engaging in this activity is an anomaly as it is a woman’s responsibility.