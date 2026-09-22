Idol immersion: 139 tonnes of waste cleared from five beaches in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday said that it has cleared a total of 139.63 MT of waste from the five immersion points across the city, following the Vinayagar Chathurthi idol immersion event held from September 19 to 21.

According to the official data shared by the civic body, a total of 11,653 idols were immersed over the three days at five designated beach locations — Pallavakkam, Pattinapakkam, Kasimedu, behind the popular weighbridge at Thiruvottiyur, and Ennore. The total waste collected include 84,690 kg of wooden pallets used as idol platforms, 16,390 kg of flower waste, 3,650 kg of wet waste, 33,555 kg of dry and other waste, and 1,350 kg of food waste.

The highest number of idols were immersed at Pattinapakkam (6,479), where 37.5MT of waste was collected, including 17MT of wooden pallets, 11MT of dry waste and 8MT of flower waste. In contrast, though the number of idols immersed at Palavakkam beach stood at 704 — significantly less compared to Pattinapakkam — the amount of waste cleared was 78MT, largely on account of 57MT of wooden pallets, apart from 3.7MT of flower waste, 1.5MT of wet waste, 14.5MT of dry waste and 1.3MT of food waste. Kasimedu, Ennore, and Thiruvottiyur recorded 13,693 kg, 9,711 kg, and 493 kg, respectively.