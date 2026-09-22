Man arrested for aiding woman kill her SI husband in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nungambakkam police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old medical representative in connection with the murder of a sub-inspector, a day after the victim’s wife was arrested in the same case. The wife of the SI allegedly mixed sleeping pills in his food, and set him on fire with the help of the youth on Friday night, the police said.

According to police, the youth — Devanathan (28), a native of Cuddalore — and the woman, Selvarani (31), got acquainted a few years ago. During inquiry, Selvarani alleged that her husband, Raji (58), had frequently assaulted and tortured her.

The police said that Selvarani, after her husband fell unconscious after consuming the sedative-laced food, allegedly locked him in the ground floor of their house and set him on fire with the help of Deva, who later fled on his motorcycle.

Based on the woman’s confession, the police arrested Deva, and seized a mobile phone, a five-litre can and the motorcycle from him. Raji and Selvarani had three children, said sources. Further probe is underway.