TN CM Vijay orders drone survey of bridges, roads and drains ahead of NE monsoon

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has directed district-level officials to use drones to survey roads, stormwater drains, and bridges and carry out maintenance work ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The directions were issued during a review meeting at the secretariat on Monday. During the meeting, officials were instructed to identify areas vulnerable to sea-water intrusion, coastal erosion and flooding, and to ensure that the weather and sea warnings reach people on time.

During such warnings, those in vulnerable areas including the fishermen should be evacuated to safer locations, Vijay said. He said relief shelters should be kept ready with adequate drinking water, food, and medical facilities among others. Emergency response teams at the district level should also be kept ready with boats, ropes, generators and motor pumps in vulnerable areas, the CM said.

The officials were asked to ensure that emergency communication equipment, including satellite phones remain functional. Vijay also directed that the harvested paddy must be protected in the warehouse during rainfall.

Following the meeting, Minister KA Sengottaiyan submitted the report prepared by the expert advisory committee on the El Nino climate phenomenon and disaster management.