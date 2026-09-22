Tracing treasure troves in Chennai

Over the last decade, modern Indian home owners and tenants seem to have been chasing the western aesthetics in interior design, turning colourful homes into minimal, neutral-tone spaces. Almost every new house, decorated or re-decorated over these last few years, seems to resemble one another: false ceilings, off-white walls, neutral-coloured sofas and curtains, western coffee tables, white bed sheets, and so on.

In this pursuit, however, homes seem to have lost more than just colour. They have lost their character.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Indian households had their own charm. There were gramophones that households simply refused to part ways with even in the times of cassettes and CDs; kerosene lamps and candle holders in the age of electricity and torch lights; rotary telephones that existed alongside pagers and cellphones; typewriters that sat on the same table as heavy computers; and so on. While some households kept them for their sentimental value, middle class homes relied on them heavily because there wasn’t always enough money to replace items.