City adults are turning to hobbies to stay refreshed

For Sejal, who has worked in legislative research and is now building her own platform, that has meant taking up a new hobby almost every month. Golf is her current fixation. Before that came pickleball, rifle shooting, pottery, Madhubani and Mandala painting, and rock climbing. Running has also become part of her routine. “I majorly pick one hobby for a month. And then I go from beginner to intermediate, advanced, etc., in taking it up and seeing how it pans out for me,” she says. Her recent preference, however, has been activities that get her outdoors, and hence, sports.

The motivation is less about collecting accomplishments and more about escaping the monotony of professional life. Hobbies provide something to look forward to outside work and help break the cycle of returning home to YouTube or Netflix.

Get off the screen

That desire to disconnect is echoed by Sambhavi, a consultant who has recently taken up bouldering while rediscovering writing, art, and journaling. For her, hobbies offer a way to step away from the constant digital stimulation of everyday life and reconnect with activities that allow her to slow down. “I think it drains us in a way we don’t recognise. And there’s also like a lot of dopamine overload,” she says, describing the growing attraction towards “going analogue” as a way of giving the mind a break.