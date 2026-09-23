Death of migrant worker: Three demolition notices unenforced in Chennai

CHENNAI: Though the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had allegedly issued three demolition notices, it failed to bring down a dilapidated five-storey building in Old Washermenpet before a portion of it collapsed and killed migrant worker Anil on Monday. The accident paved the way for questions over the civic body’s enforcement of its own safety directions.
When TNIE visited the spot around 5 pm on Tuesday, Anil’s cycle lay crushed amid the debris and bloodstains remained visible. The building had been covered with green safety nets and the area barricaded, but the debris had not been cleared.
Neighbours said at least five to seven structures along the stretch were in extremely poor condition. Portions of some had fallen in the past and damaged parked autorickshaws. They said the complaints about the building involved in Monday’s collapse had been raised since 2021. GCC had issued three notices directing its demolition on safety grounds, but the owners did not comply and the corporation did not enforce the order, they said.
The police on Tuesday arrested the building’s owners — T Rajavel (32) and his cousins T Maruthi Raja (40) and T Sivakumar (33), all from Old Washermenpet. They were booked for causing death by negligence and remanded in judicial custody.
Anil, a native of Rajasthan who had been working in Chennai for the past two years, was cycling home after work on Monday night when a portion of the building fell on him. He died on the spot. Police had initially said Monday’s rain might have weakened the structure. An inquiry is under way to establish the cause of the collapse.
While the residents allegedly asked the owners to demolish the building multiple times, nearly 10 migrant workers employed at a sweet shop owned by the same family were accommodated in the building. They were evacuated after the collapse and shifted to a marriage hall belonging to the owners.
G Janaki (38), a resident, said issuing notices without ensuring compliance offered no protection to the public. “The corporation must follow up and ensure that dangerous buildings are demolished. If owners refuse, the corporation should demolish them,” she said.
Another resident questioned why the debris remained at the site a day after the collapse.
The collapse occurred barely two weeks after GCC laid down detailed procedures for identifying and demolishing buildings that pose danger to people. Under the guidelines, buildings found unsafe after an assessment by GCC, IIT-M or Anna University must be demolished by their owners. If an owner fails to comply, the corporation can undertake the demolition and recover the cost. Occupants refusing to vacate can be removed with police assistance.
Despite repeated attempts, GCC officials could not be reached for a comment.
(With inputs from Gautham Selvarajan)