Death of migrant worker: Three demolition notices unenforced in Chennai

CHENNAI: Though the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had allegedly issued three demolition notices, it failed to bring down a dilapidated five-storey building in Old Washermenpet before a portion of it collapsed and killed migrant worker Anil on Monday. The accident paved the way for questions over the civic body’s enforcement of its own safety directions.

When TNIE visited the spot around 5 pm on Tuesday, Anil’s cycle lay crushed amid the debris and bloodstains remained visible. The building had been covered with green safety nets and the area barricaded, but the debris had not been cleared.

Neighbours said at least five to seven structures along the stretch were in extremely poor condition. Portions of some had fallen in the past and damaged parked autorickshaws. They said the complaints about the building involved in Monday’s collapse had been raised since 2021. GCC had issued three notices directing its demolition on safety grounds, but the owners did not comply and the corporation did not enforce the order, they said.

The police on Tuesday arrested the building’s owners — T Rajavel (32) and his cousins T Maruthi Raja (40) and T Sivakumar (33), all from Old Washermenpet. They were booked for causing death by negligence and remanded in judicial custody.

Anil, a native of Rajasthan who had been working in Chennai for the past two years, was cycling home after work on Monday night when a portion of the building fell on him. He died on the spot. Police had initially said Monday’s rain might have weakened the structure. An inquiry is under way to establish the cause of the collapse.