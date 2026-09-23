Diving into Dashamakan

She calls her grandmother back early, and N Aktar, who runs Evening Tiffin Centre, arrives, still checking the beef if it’s done even as she turns to ask her granddaughter who I am. “I worked at a hotel nearby for many years. That is where I learnt the craft of cooking, especially various delicacies of beef,” she begins in Tamil, before switching to Hindi telling that she is comfortable in either in Hindi or Urdu. She continues, “This stall was set up recently, almost five months ago. The street has gained a lot of attention after people like you [reporters/content creators] started coming here, fascinated by it.” She runs the stall alone, selling beef tawa curry and cutlets along with kal dosa.

Reels and YouTube videos from social media influencers have brought a surge of visitors to the street, since almost five years ago — confirm the shop owners — drawing people from even other states like Kerala and Karnataka who come looking for a complete, budget-friendly, non-vegetarian street food experience.

Inside A1 Beef Stall, the manager sits behind the counter, calling instructions to employees who scatter in different directions to keep up with orders piling in faster than they can be delivered. When I introduce myself, he tells me, without quite looking up, that it is peak hour and he cannot stop, so I take a seat instead, inside the hustle and turn to the customers around me.