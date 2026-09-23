Global tender for Cooum revival plan likely in one month

CHENNAI: A global tender to draw up a detailed plan for Cooum restoration is expected within a month, with a three-kilometre stretch of the river to be developed first as a demonstration project, a senior Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) official told TNIE. The tender for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) will be floated within 20 to 30 days after the state government grants administrative sanction.

The proposed tender was discussed at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday, where officials from CRRT, the municipal administration department and other agencies reviewed the progress made in preparing the project. Vijay directed officials to execute the restoration in phases through an integrated and sustainable approach.

Though CRRT has almost finalised the three-kilometre stretch, officials declined to disclose its location since they were currently examining whether the selected site falls within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). “The site is in the final stages of selection. Its CRZ status is being verified,” the official said.