Man who set woman employee ablaze at Ponneri GH shot in the leg, arrested

CHENNAI: The man accused of setting a woman ablaze at Ponneri Government Hospital on Monday evening was shot in the leg and arrested after he allegedly attacked an SI with a sickle when resisting arrest on Tuesday.

The accused, Prakash (35) of Madhavaram, working as a cab driver, was found hiding near a cremation ground in Ponneri, police said. When the police team moved in to apprehend him, Prakash allegedly attacked SI Thamilarasan with a sickle. In retaliation, Ponneri inspector Sivakumar shot Prakash below the knee and arrested him, the police added.

Prakash was taken to Ponneri Government Hospital and later shifted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Thamilarasan is undergoing treatment at Ponneri GH.