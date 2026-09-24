219 flood-prone areas identified in Chennai; 1K pumps to be deployed

CHENNAI: Based on the flooding during 2015, 2021 and 2023 monsoon, the corporation has identified 219 flood-prone locations across Chennai, including areas along the ECR and OMR.
Speaking at a press meet, Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran said the vulnerable locations include low-lying areas as well as sites where metro rail construction is under way. Pumping arrangements have been made available at these locations.
“We have instructed metro officials that excavation areas at construction sites, particularly those involving underground metro works, can be used as temporary underground sumps during heavy rain. The accumulated water can then be released gradually after the rain subsides, instead of being pumped into the drains immediately,” he said.
Large institutions and campuses, including IIT Madras, Anna University and IT campuses along the OMR, have also been instructed not to immediately discharge rainwater from their premises onto the OMR or ECR. “They have been asked to make arrangements for pumps and sumps and release the water in a staggered manner after some time,” he said.
A total of 1,320 motor pumps have been arranged at vulnerable and low-lying areas.
In addition, 36 inflatable boats and 36 fiberglass reinforced plastic boats have been kept ready. 215 relief centres have been readied, ahead of monsoon. Nearly 3,500 volunteers have registered with GCC to assist during flood-like situations and for preparedness measures.
The commissioner, on Wednesday, inspected the Adyar estuary and said precautionary measures are being taken in view of the El Nino conditions and the possibility of backflow into the stormwater drains connected to the Adyar estuary.
Of the 1,683 km of storm water drain network in the city, desilting has been completed in 1,102km. More than 80% of various works in 44 canals across the city have been completed.