219 flood-prone areas identified in Chennai; 1K pumps to be deployed

CHENNAI: Based on the flooding during 2015, 2021 and 2023 monsoon, the corporation has identified 219 flood-prone locations across Chennai, including areas along the ECR and OMR.

Speaking at a press meet, Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran said the vulnerable locations include low-lying areas as well as sites where metro rail construction is under way. Pumping arrangements have been made available at these locations.

“We have instructed metro officials that excavation areas at construction sites, particularly those involving underground metro works, can be used as temporary underground sumps during heavy rain. The accumulated water can then be released gradually after the rain subsides, instead of being pumped into the drains immediately,” he said.

Large institutions and campuses, including IIT Madras, Anna University and IT campuses along the OMR, have also been instructed not to immediately discharge rainwater from their premises onto the OMR or ECR. “They have been asked to make arrangements for pumps and sumps and release the water in a staggered manner after some time,” he said.