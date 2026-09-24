Cheers to binding a friendship legally

Guetté’s proposed Bill No. 3145 has a few precedents: Belgium allows for statutory co-habitation between consenting adults which includes rights over a deceased friend’s property; and parts of North America such as Alberta in Canada and Colorado in the United States recognise “adult interdependent relationships” and registered friendships. France, Canada and the USA all permit queer marriage and domestic partnerships, so these existing and projected laws specifically address bonds that are platonic or non-romantic in nature and without basis in blood, marriage or adoption.



The concept has yet to take root globally, but extralegally speaking, the building and sustaining of community has long been both a theoretical and practical tenet of progressive movements. In India, the term “community” is often used to describe identity and belonging within exclusionary structures, such as caste or religion and even gated residential spaces. But the term has broader, inclusive meanings. To build and sustain a community is to create personal and local networks and environments in which the needs of many are met, irrespective of what systems and authorities provide. One does this on a personal level as well, intentionally cultivating symbiotic chosen kinship so as to have a support system for life. Access to and collaboration with a community is one thing, but for some, a true friendship proves more valuable than either family ties or partnership. Such connections require and deserve protected recognition too.