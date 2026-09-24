Clicks that clicked over the decades

Nostalgia seems to be the flavour of the season. Everyone is suddenly an 80s film star. Oversized sunglasses, denim jackets, and hairstyles that look as though a hurricane swept through them just yesterday have been flooding social media. Using recent portrait photographs, people are travelling back in time, aided by AI tools that transform them into their 80s avatars.

But what brought this on, just when we had barely moved past the Studio Ghibli trend? In a world obsessed with perfection and photographs that often look clearer than reality itself, perhaps there is something refreshingly appealing about inserting oneself into an era that was oblivious to digital filters. Yet long before AI or the internet, photography had its own trends that captured the public imagination. Here are a few of them.