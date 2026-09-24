Community-building through care

A low-floor bus brings the pavement closer to the passenger. For someone using a wheelchair, it can mean a ramp instead of a step. For an older passenger, a child, or someone carrying a bag, it can mean an easier climb. At the closing session of Porombokkiyal 2026, titled ‘Naa Porombokku! Nee Porombokka?’, Archanaa Seker, activist and volunteer with Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha, used the bus to make a larger point about how a city can be designed.

“We think of design as accommodation. But it is in fact easy for everyone to get into that bus,” Archanaa said, asking the audience to look beyond the idea of accessibility as something provided for a particular group. “Design universally. Consume responsibly. Include everybody.”

That idea ran through her perception of porombokku. She described commons as spaces that are created, cared for, and claimed by communities, but also as spaces shaped by power. Her checklist moved between the physical and the virtual, from roads and neighbourhoods to WhatsApp groups and the less visible networks through which people look after one another. “We had talked about road justice. Salai porombokku being the largest porombokku,” she said. The road, in this understanding, is more than a route for vehicles. Different people use it for different purposes, and making room for one use can often mean negotiating with another.