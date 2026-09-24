New traffic arrangement on OMR leads to tailback, police withdraw it within hours

CHENNAI: A new traffic diversion introduced on Rajiv Gandhi Salai to reduce congestion instead ended up with long queues on Wednesday, with some stretching on for more than 3 km at some points. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police made the decision to withdraw the arrangement within hours of its introduction.
Under the revised plan, U-turns at Geetham Restaurant, Srivaram and the World Trade Centre were closed for vehicles travelling towards Sholinganallur and SRP Tools. Motorists were instead asked to proceed up to the Perungudi Toll Booth to turn around. Vehicles from Perungudi and Srivaram heading towards the 200 Feet Radial Road were allowed to continue using the U-turn near Geetham Restaurant.
The closure of multiple U-turns, however, pushed vehicles towards fewer turning points and led to long queues during peak hours. Motorists said traffic backed up for several kilometres, while some two-wheeler riders took to the wrong side of the road to bypass the congestion.
According to official data, Rajiv Gandhi Salai handles around 78,000 vehicles during the morning and evening peak periods, comprising about 42,000 vehicles in the incoming direction and 36,000 in the outgoing direction.
R Ranjith (32), a Teynampet resident, said his usual 45-minute to one-hour commute to work took almost twice as long on Wednesday. “More than travelling, I spent most of the time waiting at several stretches. I saw many bikers riding on the wrong side of the road to avoid the pile-ups,” he told TNIE. Ranjith said the U-turn he normally used had been closed, forcing him to join a queue where vehicles waited for nearly 15 to 20 minutes to make the turn.
The congestion also affected access to public transport and app-based rides. Yaazhini (29), a Perumbakkam resident working at a company in Sholinganallur, said she could not find an autorickshaw through ride-hailing applications.
Complaints over the diversion also spilled on to social media, with commuters questioning the planning behind the changes and suggesting that such trials be preceded by traffic studies or tested during weekends rather than on a working day.
A senior Greater Chennai Traffic Police officer told TNIE that the diversions were withdrawn soon after police received reports of severe pile-ups. Barricades closing the U-turns were removed and additional personnel were deployed to regulate traffic and clear the queues. “To handle this flow efficiently, we will conduct more studies and implement better diversions,” the officer said.