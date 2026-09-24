No follow-up action after dengue death & infections in Chennai, allege families

CHENNAI: After a 66-year-old Mugalivakkam resident who had tested positive for dengue died on September 17, his family claimed that no health officials visited their home or surveyed the neighbourhood for fever cases and mosquito-breeding sources. Similar complaints from families of dengue patients elsewhere in Chennai have raised questions as to whether cases reported are being followed up by field staff.

“My father was diagnosed with dengue haemorrhagic fever, and his death was sudden. Till today, nobody from the health department or the Chennai Corporation has checked on us. No preventive measures were taken in our area,” said K Sandhya, the daughter of the Mugalivakkam resident who had died at a private hospital on Greams Road.

Sandhya pointed out that several people in the neighbourhood had flu-like symptoms and feared that the situation could worsen during the rains. “If officials continue this, there will be more dengue deaths,” she said.

Similarly, a Triplicane resident said his seven-year-old son was admitted to Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital after testing positive for dengue, but no health worker visited their house or surveyed the neighbourhood since.

As dengue is a notifiable disease, every government and private hospital is required to report cases to the health department so that surveillance and mosquito-control measures can be initiated. According to former public health director Dr K Kolandaswamy, field-level health workers were duty-bound to visit areas from where dengue cases were reported.