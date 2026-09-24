Residents oppose privatisation of water supply in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Residents’ welfare associations in Tambaram have opposed participation of private contractors in the proposed 24x7 drinking water supply project and have urged the Tambaram Corporation to implement it using government funds and keep it under the civic body’s control.

A resolution was passed in this regard at a meeting of the Tambaram Makkal Nala Sangam and Federation of Residents’ Welfare Associations on Sunday. The associations also demanded transparency in the project and consultation with residents before a final decision is taken.

According to the resolution, tender documents show that the detailed project report (DPR) for the project was being updated based on the current population and future water requirements.

A study and transaction advisory services for implementing the project under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model have also been proposed initially for six areas -Sembakkam, Madambakkam, Chitlapakkam, Tirusulam, Perungalathur and Peerkankaranai.

The associations said residents were not consulted on the proposal to involve private players, including on issues such as water tariff, administrative control and the possible financial burden on consumers. They said drinking water is an essential service and urged the government and the corporation to implement the project without private participation.

A few weeks ago, the state government floated a tender to prepare a DPR for implementing the project with private participation. The meeting also passed resolutions on the protection and restoration of water bodies within Tambaram Corporation limits.