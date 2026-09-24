Tourist cab operators seek access to pick-up plaza at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Chennai Tourist Car Operator’s Association (CTCOA) has urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to allow traditional tourist cab operators to use the newly opened pick-up plaza at Terminal-1 of Chennai airport for picking up pre-booked passengers.

In a representation to the director of Chennai International Airport, the association welcomed the opening of the pick-up plaza, but pointed out that the facility was currently being made available to app-based taxi services such as Ola, Rapido and Red Taxi.

The association requested that tourist cab operators with established fleets also be permitted to use the plaza for pre-booked passenger pick-ups.

According to CTCOA, several of its members have been providing airport transportation services for years, with fleet sizes ranging from 10 to more than 100 vehicles. Their services are used by VIPs, senior bureaucrats, government officials and employees, corporate clients and other passengers who make advance bookings. It urged the AAI to permit all tourist taxi vehicles to pick up pre-booked passengers at the Terminal-1 cab pick-up point.