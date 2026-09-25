Man kills friend by pushing him into well after quarrel in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old construction worker was allegedly pushed into a well by his friend following an argument near Thiruverkadu on Tuesday night. In a separate incident, a 40-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang near Chengalpattu on Wednesday night.

In the Thiruverkadu incident, Bhaskaran of Chinnakoladi was found dead in a well at Mel Ayanambakkam on Wednesday. According to the Thiruverkadu police, Bhaskaran and his friend Saravanan (37), a daily wage worker, had been drinking liquor near the well when the argument broke out.

The police suspect Saravanan assaulted Bhaskaran and pushed him into the well before fleeing. A case was registered and Saravanan was arrested on Thursday.

In Chengalpattu, Appu alias Ramesh was allegedly hacked to death by five men who arrived on two motorcycles while he was drinking liquor at a vacant plot near Pulipakkam, along the Tiruchy-Chennai NH.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police sent his body for postmortem and registered a case. Inquiries are under way to ascertain whether the murder was linked to Ramesh’s suspected relationship with a married woman.