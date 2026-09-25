Schoolboys assault conductor who objected to footboard travel in Porur

CHENNAI: A group of four schoolboys allegedly assaulted an MTC conductor who reprimanded them for travelling on the footboard of a bus near Porur on Thursday around 9:15 am. Two of the boys, both aged 15, will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while the others were let go with a warning, police said.
According to police, the conductor was on duty on a bus from Ayyappanthangal to Royapuram (route no 26), when he noticed the boys travelling on the footboard. He pulled them up for travelling dangerously, leading to an argument during which the boys allegedly attacked him. Other passengers got off the bus following the assault.
Upon alert, police arrived at the spot and took the students to the Koyambedu police station for questioning. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.
Meanwhile, the school education department has ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed that counselling be provided to all students of the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Porur — where the boys study — to help them handle such situations appropriately.
After the students informed the school administration and their parents about the incident, education officials were asked to inquire into it and take action based on their findings.