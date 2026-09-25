Schoolboys assault conductor who objected to footboard travel in Porur

CHENNAI: A group of four schoolboys allegedly assaulted an MTC conductor who reprimanded them for travelling on the footboard of a bus near Porur on Thursday around 9:15 am. Two of the boys, both aged 15, will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while the others were let go with a warning, police said.

According to police, the conductor was on duty on a bus from Ayyappanthangal to Royapuram (route no 26), when he noticed the boys travelling on the footboard. He pulled them up for travelling dangerously, leading to an argument during which the boys allegedly attacked him. Other passengers got off the bus following the assault.