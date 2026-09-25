Schools, private firms among Tambaram’s top 100 tax defaulters

CHENNAI: With the deadline fixed by Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) to pay property tax ending on September 30, as much as Rs 6.11 crore is remaining unpaid by its top 100 property tax defaulters. Schools and commercial establishments are among the biggest defaulters.

Olive Public School in ward 43 alone owes Rs 69.26 lakh, topping the corporation’s latest defaulter list, followed by Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational Institution in ward 65 with Rs 33.69 lakh in unpaid dues and MS Brivas Private Limited in ward 24 with Rs 30.69 lakh. Together, the three account for more than a fifth of the dues as per the latest list.

The 100 defaulters are spread across 37 of the corporation’s 70 wards. Several commercial and institutional properties, including units in the MEPZ area, figure on the list alongside individual property owners. The amounts listed include tax and penalties.

Seven defaulters in ward 43 together owe Rs 1.06 crore, the highest combined dues for a ward on the list. Ward 28 has 11 defaulters owing Rs 69.98 lakh, while seven in ward 33 owe Rs 66.48 lakh. Ward 65 ranks fourth despite having just two defaulters, whose dues total Rs 36.92 lakh. Eight defaulters in ward 21 owe Rs 33.56 lakh.