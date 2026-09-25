Signal snag disrupts suburban services at Gummidipundi; trains delayed by 90 mins

CHENNAI: Suburban train services were disrupted due to a signal failure at Gummidipundi yard on Thursday morning, leaving commuters waiting at the railway station for up to 90 minutes.

Commuters told TNIE that trains from Gummidipundi to Chennai Central were delayed, with one train running up to 40 minutes late. A Sullurpeta-bound train, due at 5.30 am, arrived only at 7 am, they added. Railway authorities said the restoration work began at 6.30 am.

S Suresh Babu, advocate and Gummidipundi Railway Passengers Welfare Association president, said he had to spend Rs 1,000 on a taxi service to reach court due to delay in train services. “I take the 7.05 am suburban train from Gummidipundi to reach court. Due to the signal failure, the train did not arrive until 7.40 am,” he said, adding that normal services resumed around 9.30 am.

Another commuter, NC Surya, said between 6.30 am and 7.30 am, no trains were operated from platforms 3 and 4 (typically used for suburban services); instead trains were operated from platforms 1 and 2. “The 7.30 am train from Gummidipundi to Chennai Central did not arrive on time,” he said.