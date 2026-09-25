Tambaram-Perungalathur traffic to ease as final arm of Perungalathur's Road Over Bridge to open today

CHENNAI: The vehicular traffic on the Tambaram-Perungalathur stretch of GST Road is expected to ease, as the state government has completed the works of the final 250-metre arm of the Perungalathur Road Over Bridge (ROB) towards the Tambaram Eastern Bypass on Gandhi Road, and is set to open it on Friday.

The 15-metre-wide, bidirectional arm is the last of the six arms of the ROB to be completed. Its construction had been delayed for nearly two years due to the presence of a 33/11 kV substation on the alignment. Four months ago, the state highways paid Rs 32 crore to Tangedco to shift the substation and acquired the land. The final arm will be opened to traffic from Friday without a formal inauguration, the officials said.

With the opening of the four-lane arm, motorists from Tambaram, Mappedu, Thiruvanchery and nearby areas can travel towards Vandalur and Chengalpattu through the Perungalathur ROB, avoiding the GST Road and helping ease congestion on the arterial road. The new arm will allow motorists to reach the eastern parts of Tambaram via the Perungalathur ROB towards the Eastern bypass.

A senior highways official said on the Eastern bypass, nearly 1 km from the starting point of the ROB, the six-lane Gandhi Road narrows to two lanes for about 750 metres as it passes through a reserve forest area. “A proposal to provide alternative land in lieu of the forest land required for widening has already been approved by the Chengalpattu collector. The 750-metre stretch will be widened to six lanes. Once completed, motorists can directly reach Mappedu and Selaiyur through the ROB, reducing travel time,” the official said.