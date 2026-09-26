Contractors quote up to 38% below estimates for GCC works; councillors flag quality concerns

CHENNAI: Contractors quoting up to 38% below the estimated cost of civic works drew criticism at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council meeting on Friday, with councillors questioning whether the savings are coming at the cost of quality.

Tondiarpet zonal chairman Nethaji U Ganesan said contracts for drain desilting and road patchwork had been awarded at nearly 35% and 37% below the estimates, respectively. He told TNIE that drains expected to yield 10 bags of silt were yielding only eight, and alleged that poor-quality cement was being used.

Mayor R Priya said the problem extended across zones with bids coming in at 25% to 38% below estimates. She urged commissioner GS Sameeran to introduce a lower limit for bids based on the nature of the work, to which Sameeran responded that these were open tenders.

In response to councillors’ questions on why works had not begun despite work orders being issued, or were being cancelled, Sameeran said the corporation owed contractors nearly Rs 2,300 crore. Capital works worth nearly Rs 1,970 crore beyond the budget had been taken up the previous year, under the DMK government, he said.

The state government had approved Rs 300 crore in loans and Rs 900 crore as ways and means advance is under consideration. However, this would still be insufficient to clear contractors’ dues, with GCC facing daily difficulties to ensure wage settlements, he said, adding that the cancelled works would be reintroduced in phases once the financial situation improves.