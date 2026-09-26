Councillors oppose use of ward funds for NE rains, want circular withdrawn

CHENNAI: The GCC’s direction to councillors to use the first instalment of their ward development funds mainly for northeast monsoon (NEM) works drew strong opposition at the council meeting on Friday, with members saying they would rather spend the money on permanent public amenities in their wards and for works that would be visible and carry their names.
The opposition comes a day after the corporation released the first Rs 30 lakh instalment each to all 200 councillors and the two persons with disabilities nominated to the council. The circular issued along with the allocation listed mostly monsoon-related works as eligible work, including completing missing links in stormwater drains, constructing silt catch pits and laying Hume pipes in waterlogging-prone areas.
DMK councillor C Velu called the allocation an “eyewash”, since the money had been released with conditions on how it could be used. Valasaravakkam zonal chairman V Rajan said the monsoon preparedness was an emergency civic work and should be taken up using the corporation’s general funds rather than through the ward development fund.
DMK councillors said the ward fund was generally used for public amenities such as community halls and other works sought by residents. Some also said they preferred works that would remain visible in their wards and carry their names, instead of monsoon works where their contribution would largely go unnoticed. “If the circular is not cancelled, we do not want this fund at all,” Velu said. Some councillors also said the government could dissolve the council if they were not allowed to decide on how the money should be spent.
Mayor R Priya said only half of the annual ward fund had been released so far, and that too after four months of efforts and repeated requests by GCC commissioner GS Sameeran to the state government. She said the commissioner would reconsider the types of works that could be taken up under the funds and announce a decision within two days.
Sameeran said monsoon works have been given priority. However, councillors can take up other works required by residents if the necessary monsoon preparedness works had already been completed, he said.