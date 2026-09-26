Councillors oppose use of ward funds for NE rains, want circular withdrawn

CHENNAI: The GCC’s direction to councillors to use the first instalment of their ward development funds mainly for northeast monsoon (NEM) works drew strong opposition at the council meeting on Friday, with members saying they would rather spend the money on permanent public amenities in their wards and for works that would be visible and carry their names.

The opposition comes a day after the corporation released the first Rs 30 lakh instalment each to all 200 councillors and the two persons with disabilities nominated to the council. The circular issued along with the allocation listed mostly monsoon-related works as eligible work, including completing missing links in stormwater drains, constructing silt catch pits and laying Hume pipes in waterlogging-prone areas.

DMK councillor C Velu called the allocation an “eyewash”, since the money had been released with conditions on how it could be used. Valasaravakkam zonal chairman V Rajan said the monsoon preparedness was an emergency civic work and should be taken up using the corporation’s general funds rather than through the ward development fund.