In session: Digisafe India’s class on cybersecurity

While children are the focal point, Digisafe India wants to bring about change from the roots by equally helping parents decode a teenager’s language — the code words they could use, the apps they use to hide their photos — bust online myths, and explaining how to approach digital parenting, setting up parental controls, using applications that can help monitor the child without breaking their trust in them. Sushmitha adds, “Apart from engaging with students, we engage with parents, which makes it a holistic learning experience for the family instead of just one way.”

In India, the parent-child trust is missing, notes Sushmitha. “We need to bring the trust into the culture, to be able to speak very openly with the parent and the parent to be able to speak openly with the child, instead of going to AI to ask those questions,” she says. Additionally, certain programmes target teachers as well. “This way, we are able to engage different stakeholders who can impact a child’s behaviour and safety,” she shares.