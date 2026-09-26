Instagram’s Thiruneer trend: Experts weigh in

For some, it didn’t immediately seem problematic. Meenakshi Devaraj, a historian, recalls how she was eager when she heard of the trend, thinking that something specific to the South Indian culture has been popularised. “At first, it did not reach me in a wrong sense right off the bat. I was just thinking about how creative people can be,” she says. Some others found the trend to be in bad taste. Ashvin E Rajagopalan, director, Ashvita’s, calls out the cultural appropriation. “Imagine if someone from the United States painted their face black to depict an African-American? It is a similar thing that is happening here… This appropriation is a problem and it is definitely not in good taste,” Ashvin says.

Although he believes that the creators who have jumped on the bandwagon may personally not have intended any harm, and could have simply created a reel for fun, he believes that the ignorance and the lack of knowledge on cultural nuances, bothers him. “I don’t think there is any maleficent intent… But what they are doing is expanding illiteracy, giving trends no context, and making cultures feel more disconnected and dystopian,” he adds.

Owing to its religious significance, Meenakshi notes, “Just trying to dress like a Tamilian somewhere from up north by applying something that could bring in the vibuthi look is fine, but even one small wrong body language may become a sensitive matter since it is a symbol very sacred among the Tamilians.” A few creators even received backlash for enunciating the lyrics with over-emphasis, resulting in some words sounding like colloquial slurs.