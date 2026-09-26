VCK councillors walk out over Ambedkar portrait

CHENNAI: Tension erupted during the GCC council meeting on Friday after VCK ward 45 councillor G Gopinath sought to place the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar in a central position above the mayor’s chair, next to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. Following this, VCK councillors Gopinath, C Ambethvalavan and B Yazhini walked out.

The portrait of Ambedkar, which was earlier placed close to the mayor’s chair, is currently kept on the opposite wall of the council hall. Gopinath had raised the issue at the last council meeting, following which the mayor had said she would look into the matter.

However, on Friday, he asked why the issue had not been reconsidered, and reiterated that the portrait had been moved from a prominent position to the opposite wall. In response, the mayor said it was the DMK that had first placed the portrait at Ripon Building in 2023.

After the formation of the new government, the Ambedkar portrait was moved from its previous location (top right of mayor’s chair), to the opposite wall to make space for a portrait of former CM MK Stalin.