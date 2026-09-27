Chennai Mayor hits back at trolls mocking her new haircut

CHENNAI: “If I eat a burger, it’s an issue. If I cut my hair, it’s an issue,” Chennai Mayor R Priya wrote on X after she was mocked on social media over her new haircut. Questioning why her personal choices were repeatedly turned into controversies, she asked whether she was being singled out because she is a woman or because of the community she belongs to.

A video of Priya entering the council hall for Friday’s meeting went viral, with some users, including TVK supporters, circulating edited versions mocking her appearance. Priya also asked why those who advocate women’s rights were silent when she faced such attacks. “When it comes to me, I have no idea where the feminists and those who claim to stand up for women disappear,” she said.

“Being a woman in public life does not give anyone the right to judge her based on her appearance, lifestyle, or personal choices,” she wrote, adding that every woman was entitled to dignity, self-respect and a life on her own terms.