GCC to replace sanitation workers’ meals with Rs 50 daily food allowance

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will pay its 24,264 sanitation workers a daily food allowance of Rs 50 in place of cooked meals, following a recent announcement in the Assembly. Workers had repeatedly complained about the quality of food served under the one free meal scheme introduced by the previous DMK government.

The municipal administration and water supply department issued an order on September 21 approving the change and cancellation of the food supplier’s three-year contract. Workers employed through self-help groups and private conservancy contractors Urbaser Sumeet and Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited will receive the allowance.

The amount will be paid with their monthly salaries, based on the number of days they report for duty. GCC will meet the estimated annual cost of Rs 44.28 crore from its funds.

Seeking approval for the change, GCC Commissioner G S Sameeran had written to the government about complaints from workers, project monitoring consultants and civic officials. These included poor-quality food, late deliveries, unhygienic kitchens and concerns over ingredients and the upkeep of cooking vessels. A citywide survey also found that 92% of workers preferred a cash allowance.