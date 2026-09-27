HM arrested for sexually assaulting girl at TN govt school

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old government school headmaster was arrested under the Pocso Act on charges of sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl at a government school in Chengalpattu on September 19. He was subsequently placed under suspension and remanded in judicial custody. Following the incident, the man, Thomas Manoharan, was placed under suspension, education department sources said.

According to Mamallapuram All Women Police, students who have moved to other schools sometimes visit their former government schools to help with cleaning activities. On September 19, the girl went to Thomas Manoharan’s school to take part in such activities. As she was engaged in the work, Manoharan allegedly took her to the headmaster’s room and sexually assaulted her. The girl then went to her house and informed her parents about the incident.

The parents alerted the Singappen Special Force helpline, who then visited the school and held inquiry, based on which the police arrested Manoharan.