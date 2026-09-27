Chennai

IIT-M deep-tech fund raises Rs 450 cr in 1st close

Investments will be screened for their potential to compete in global markets and reduce India’s dependence on imported technology.
Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M).
Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M).(File Photo | PTI)
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: The IIT Madras Unicorn Frontier Fund-I, set up to provide long-term funding to deep-tech startups, has raised Rs 450 crore in its first funding round. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was present at the announcement on Saturday.

Launched by IIT-M, IIT-M Research Park, and Unicorn India Ventures, the fund has a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, including a Rs 400-crore greenshoe option. The fund is expected to close by December, said a release. It added that the first close comes within three months of the fund receiving SEBI approval. The fund aims to build a portfolio of about 25 startups and will primarily support early-stage companies that need significant time and investment to develop and commercialise new technologies.

The fund has deployed nearly Rs 55 crore in four startups. This includes Chennai-based space-tech firm Hathor, Delhi-based quantum-tech firm Quanstra, battery technology company Triolt Energy and Carbelim, which develop microalgae-based carbon capture and air purification technology.

Investments will be screened for their potential to compete in global markets and reduce India’s dependence on imported technology.

The average investment in a startup is expected to be between Rs 15 crore and Rs 25 crore. Most investments will be in companies at technology readiness levels (TRL) 3 and 4, where a technology has moved beyond basic research but is still being developed and tested. The fund is backed by IIT-M alumni and family offices, while institutional investors, corporates and banks are expected to participate before the final close.

IIT-M

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