Oct 10 set as deadline for drain desilting in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city corporation has set October 10 as the deadline to complete desilting works in stormwater drains and waterways across the city as part of its monsoon preparedness measures, municipal administration and water supply secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said on Saturday.

Bedi, who inspected several ongoing projects, including stormwater drain works in Mogappair and Ambattur, directed civic officials to complete stormwater drain construction by October 15 or, at the latest, by October end.

WRD had allocated Rs 42 crore to prevent silt blockages at river estuaries. Desilting is under way at 18 locations along the Buckingham Canal and 14 locations along the Cooum River.

Ministers and IAS officers have been appointed as supervisors to monitor monsoon works. Barricades have been made mandatory at stormwater drain work sites. Temporary drains and motor pump arrangements will be made at 20 to 30 locations, where the rainwater movement is expected to be affected due to the metro construction.