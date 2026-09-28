Aavin milk sold out in hours in Chennai, customers forced to go for private brands

CHENNAI: Demand for Aavin milk, priced at Rs 30 per litre and cheaper than private brands, has increased across Chennai and its suburbs. As a result, stocks at retail outlets, Aavin parlours, and franchise outlets are getting sold within three to four hours, forcing a section of consumers to turn to private brands.

Meanwhile, three days after Hatsun, which owns Arokya, announced a Rs 4 per litre hike, other private brands, including Thirumala, Dodla, Heritage, and Srinivasa, also raised prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 from Saturday.

The price of standardised milk (4.5% fat, 8.5% SNF) has risen to Rs 72 to 74 per litre for private brands, against Rs 44 at Aavin outlets and Rs 46 at retail shops for Aavin’s Green Magic.

Similarly, Aavin’s toned milk, containing 3% fat and 8.5% SNF, is sold at Rs 40 per litre at Aavin outlets and Rs 42 at retail shops. The same variant sold by private companies is priced between Rs 64 and Rs 68 per litre.

S Sudhakar, a resident of Korattur, said, “I used to buy two 500 ml sachets at TNHB Colony outlets. But for the past two weeks, the staff at the outlet and other retail shops say the milk is selling faster. Arokya costs Rs 74 a litre, while Aavin milk is Rs 30 cheaper a litre. The government should take steps to increase the milk supply to Chennai.”