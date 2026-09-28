Danish author Ulrikka S Gernes' latest book explores the themes of grooming, abuse, the pain, and healing afterwards

What was it like to stay with these themes while writing and how did you take care of yourself?

It was imperative for me to transform Tanja’s story of innocence, abuse, and survival into a work of art, a novel. I took great care with this. Otherwise, why bother? Every night, large birds of prey tore the flesh off my back, and I would have to spend most of the day dressing the wounds. Not until late in the afternoon would I again be able to write. That was how it felt. Like if the ghost of Tanja’s perpetrator would do his utmost to stop the progress. Writing the novel was a battle, but it was also a relief. To express, to find a form for the stuff rummaging inside is always a relief. Even when it didn’t work, and I had to rewrite passages over and over, it felt like conquering back Tanja’s dignity, her sense of self and being in the world; her repair. Did I take care of myself? Not really. I couldn’t, though I do believe that putting the words on the page was a kind of self-care. Sometimes that is how it is: you take care of yourself the hard way.

What drew you to tell this story?

It took me nearly forty years to gather the courage and authority to tell this story. I reached a point where I realised that it would be as hard to write the novel as it would be not to. The many stories and voices that came out of the #MeToo movement helped. While I was working on the novel, French author Vanessa Springora published her novel Consent, which deals with a similar situation. That gave courage. By telling difficult stories, we give each other strength and courage. Annie Ernaux and Marguerite Duras, too, armed me; Nabokov’s Lolita, Stephen Mills’ Chosen, a memoir of stolen boyhood, and many other books. Also, paradoxically, favourable circumstances occurred: the approaching danger in 2020 — the pandemic. Covid took most other obligations away from me, and I found myself isolated at home.