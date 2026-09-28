From Armenian streets to Chennai’s stage: A musical celebration of Independence

Similar to how the veena sings in the language of Carnatic music in India, instruments such as the guitar string together stories, carrying melodies that have lived through generations, borders, and evolving times, in Armenia.
Take Blossomed Cherry Tree by Armenian composer Khachatur Avetisyan. This piece, tender in its nature, is a melody that feels like spring arriving, delicate yet deeply rooted, the air smelling fresh and earthy. Transporting Chennai’s Music Academy audience on September 24, to spring equinox, was the same age-old composition.
Organised under the Auspices of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in India, the evening celebrated the 35th Anniversary of the Independence of Armenia with a concert by the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia. The orchestra brought together Armenian and European classical music that was as much about cultural exchange as it was about music.
Conducted and performed by Sipan Olah and Shoghig Torossian, the programme moved through some of Armenia’s most celebrated composers, including Eduard Mirzoyan, Alexander Spendiaryan, Khachatur Avetisyan, and Arno Babajanian. Alexander’s Yerevan Sketches: Enzeli was particularly significant this year, as Armenia marks the 155th birth anniversary of the composer. The programme also featured Arno’s Our Beloved Yerevan, commemorating his 105th birth anniversary.
It took nearly two years to bring the programme together. The result was a 70-minute musical feast that attempted to “squeeze as many pieces as possible to represent the rich, richness, vibrant, and colourful Armenian culture,” shared Sipan.
For Gleb, a student from Russia, attending the event was an opportunity to explore the Armenian culture. “I am incredibly lucky to notice and even be a witness to the magic of Armenian music, especially on a day that celebrates the independence of Armenia as a country,” he said, adding, “Culture is the most elegant form of diplomacy.”
Beyond celebrations, did you know namma ooru played an important role in the centuries-old India-Armenia relationship? “The Marmalong Bridge, built across the Adyar River, was built by Armenian merchant Coja Petrus Uscan at a cost of Rs 1 lakh at the time. He not only funded the bridge but also maintained it for more than two decades,” said Consul General (Hon) of the Republic of Armenia, Shivkumar Eashwaran.
Perhaps, there is no better place for that bridge to be built than in Chennai. The relationship between the two countries predates the modern diplomatic ties and this city, in particular, carries visible traces of this shared history. Armenian Street and the Armenian Church have stood in the city for over 300 years, while in 1794, the Armenian community in Madras published Azdarar, regarded as the first Armenian journal in the world.
“The Armenian presence in India was also shaped by trade rather than conquest. Armenian merchants arrived here as traders and investors, becoming part of the social and commercial fabric of the cities they settled in,” noted Shivkumar in his speech.
These significant milestones may be marked in different centuries, but evenings such as this, hosted by Shivkumar Eashwaran, show how cultural connections can continue to evolve. For him, bringing Armenian musical culture was also about offering the audiences a glimpse into a culture that shares similarities with our homeland. He pointed out, “Like India, Armenia is also very culturally inclined, with a lot of variety in music, dance, and even food. So we thought we had to give some flavour, and this was the idea.”
For the performers, the event was an opening to interact with the music here and a promise “for the next opportunities and invitations in the future,” concluded Sipan.