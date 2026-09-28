From Armenian streets to Chennai’s stage: A musical celebration of Independence

Similar to how the veena sings in the language of Carnatic music in India, instruments such as the guitar string together stories, carrying melodies that have lived through generations, borders, and evolving times, in Armenia.

Take Blossomed Cherry Tree by Armenian composer Khachatur Avetisyan. This piece, tender in its nature, is a melody that feels like spring arriving, delicate yet deeply rooted, the air smelling fresh and earthy. Transporting Chennai’s Music Academy audience on September 24, to spring equinox, was the same age-old composition.

Organised under the Auspices of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in India, the evening celebrated the 35th Anniversary of the Independence of Armenia with a concert by the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia. The orchestra brought together Armenian and European classical music that was as much about cultural exchange as it was about music.