Chennai Corporation helps 1,015 kids get back to education

CHENNAI: For nearly a year, 12-year-old Shakthi (name changed) had not attended school, whiling away time by watching cartoons on TV and playing mobile games.

It took repeated visits and counselling by community organiser Kalaivani M (31), who is part of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) exercise to trace out-of-school children, to get him back into Class 8.

Shakthi said he had studied well until Class 5, but began missing classes after teachers at his new school scolded him using abusive language. A subsequent transfer to a corporation school did not restore his interest.

Now, he said, his teachers have helped him make friends, and he has attended school regularly for a month. His mother said Kalaivani continues to call to check his attendance.

Shakthi is among 1,015 children brought back into education through the door-to-door exercise launched on August 21. School education department data identified 7,302 out-of-school children in Chennai: 4,308 boys and 2,994 girls.

In the first phase, GCC verified addresses and contact details of 2,106 children. Of these, 619 were enrolled in schools and 396 in ITIs, diploma, polytechnic, hotel management, vocational training and other programmes, a senior corporation official said.

Teams of Block Resource Teacher Educators and community organisers from the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation visited families, with GCC departments coordinating the work.

The officials said scolding by teachers, financial difficulties and illness in families had kept children away from school. Prolonged absence often left them struggling with lessons, and they end up dropping out.

Shankar (name changed), for instance, took leave to care for his hospitalised mother, fell behind and eventually failed in Class 10. GCC helped him join an ITI in Pullianthope and obtain a scholarship.