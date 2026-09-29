Complaints of ‘commission’ mar gold-ring launch at government hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: The ‘Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’ launch at the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEmONC) centre in Government RSRM Lying In Hospital in Royapuram was marred by complaints of commission demand by the staff.

The patients and their attenders raised the issue with the media when Finance Minister N Marie Wilson and Royapuram MLA K Vijay Thamu reached the hospital.

The patients told TNIE the hospital staff, including housekeeping staff, have been demanding money for every service they offer. They also have been demanding money for telling the gender of the newborns to the anxious family waiting outside the labour room, the patients alleged.

A new mother claimed even for changing sanitary pads, the staff are demanding money. She also alleged the staff are using the same shaving blade on every patient.

M Lakshmi, an attendant of a patient said, “Depending on the service, the charges differs. When we sought a wheelchair for a new mother, the staff demanded Rs 500. “

M Usha, another attendant said after her daughter delivered a baby boy, the staff demanded Rs 1,000 just to inform her about the safe delivery “as it’s a baby boy”. She also claimed the rate the staff charge depends on the gender of the baby.

Dr Shanthi K Elango, superintendent, Government RSRM Lying In Hospital, said, “Whenever we receive complaints we have been taking action. Even we have removed a few staff.”