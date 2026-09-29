Heat continues to boil Tamil Nadu, malaria may add to trouble

CHENNAI: Heat continued to remain a health concern across Tamil Nadu on Monday, when maximum temperatures hovered 2°C to 5°C above normal levels in many places, even as thunderstorm-induced heavy rains are forecast in several districts over the next few days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, maximum temperatures showed no major change on Monday, but remained significantly above normal.

The highest temperature was recorded at Madurai Airport with 39.5°C, followed by 38.6°C at Palayamkottai, 38.2°C at Karur Paramathi, 38°C each at Erode and Thanjavur, and 37.5°C at Chennai Airport.

The RMC has forecast maximum temperatures to remain 2°C-4°C above normal in a few pockets until September 30.

The India Meteorological Department flagged heat-health concerns in its health bulletin, which identifies temperature conditions (maximum range of 33°C-39°C and minimum range of 16°C-19°C) favourable for malaria transmission in Tamil Nadu.

Between September 25 and October 1, major districts fall within the 75% probability category for the malaria transmission window, based on the predicted temperature range. The bulletin also places Tamil Nadu in the 75% probability category between October 2-8.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity is expected to provide some relief in parts of the state over the next few days. Heavy rain is forecast on Tuesday in isolated places in Erode, Namakkal, and Madurai.

The Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri are likely to receive isolated heavy rain on September 30, while the Nilgiris and Coimbatore could get heavy rain on October 1.

As the southwest monsoon withdrawal begins, the northeast monsoon is likely to set in over the state around its usual arrival date of October 15.