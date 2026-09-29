Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.2 crore seized from woman who arrived in Chennai from Malaysia

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Chennai Customs seized 3.424 kg of hydroponically cultivated ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 1.20 crore in the black market, from a woman who arrived at Chennai International Airport from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on September 26.

According to Chennai Customs, the passenger was intercepted based on passenger profiling while attempting to exit through the Green Channel without making a declaration.

During a detailed examination of her checked-in baggage, the customs officials found four transparent airtight packets containing dried greenish-brown flowering and fruiting tops of a plant suspected to be high-grade hydroponic cannabis. The packets had allegedly been concealed inside the false bottoms of the baggage.

The seized substance tested positive for ganja/marijuana using a narcotic drug detection kit. Customs officials seized the contraband under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is under way.