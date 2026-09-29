Kick-start the kitchen construction

Kitchens are the heart of every home; the room that keeps the show going! A good kitchen works well when various ingredients come together in the right proportions. It is the space where a large portion of daily life unfolds and where all the major activities take place. It shouldn’t just look pretty on the first day, but should have room for future evolvement. Here are some pointers for a well-functioning kitchen:

Lifestyle

Every family has a different way of cooking and that needs to be considered on priority while planning the kitchen design. From decisions like having a closed kitchen or an open one with a view and involvement of the family members to keeping crockery on open shelves or neatly tucked away — these impact daily movement and can define the design.