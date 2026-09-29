Kick-start the kitchen construction

Kitchens are the heart of every home; the room that keeps the show going! A good kitchen works well when various ingredients come together in the right proportions. It is the space where a large portion of daily life unfolds and where all the major activities take place. It shouldn’t just look pretty on the first day, but should have room for future evolvement. Here are some pointers for a well-functioning kitchen:
Lifestyle
Every family has a different way of cooking and that needs to be considered on priority while planning the kitchen design. From decisions like having a closed kitchen or an open one with a view and involvement of the family members to keeping crockery on open shelves or neatly tucked away — these impact daily movement and can define the design.
Storage and electrical
Storage in a kitchen is as important as salt in food. Planning the storage should be done keeping in mind not just the current needs of the family, but the future needs as well. Provisions for upgrades in appliances should be planned for in advance. All items including everyday utensils should have a home to minimise clutter. Appliances should be well stored, too, without them taking over counter space. Pantry units for staples and tall appliance units are ideal, if space permits, leaving the counter for main activities like chopping, cooking, and washing. Electrical planning is vital too. All sockets should be planned in a way that appliances are not carried around to be used. Points kept away from the sink/water source, sockets behind cabinets, and lights under shelves all have important roles to play. Add a few extra points to accommodate more appliances in the future. Power outlets for basic appliances like the dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stove, chimney, RO water filter, and so on, should be accounted for at the planning stage.
Work triangle
The kitchen work triangle connects the three important functional zones — cooking, cleaning, and storage. The seamless flow between the cooktop, sink, and refrigerator makes any kitchen function better. A minimum distance of 4 ft-9 ft is ideal to move between activities.
Ventilation
Ventilation should not be compromised in kitchens. If the space permits, have large windows for natural light as well as good ventilation. Indian cooking involves a lot of frying and high smoke dishes. If the ventilation is not thought of, the space can smell and feel claustrophobic soon. Chimneys are as important as windows if not more to keep the smells at bay.
Lighting
For kitchens, too, layered lighting should be incorporated. The main illuminance can come from ceiling and pendant lights while task lights should be added above the counter along with under-cabinet LED strips. Kitchens require the flexibility of mood lighting, too, as they not only serve as a functional room but can turn into a hosting space as well that would demand a subtler luminance.
A kitchen is a deeply personal space to the members of the family using it and should be curated as per their needs. While heights and depths of the counters are standard, the space can have storage and functionality designed around the habits of the one using it; there is no one size fits all when it comes to design. Check for the provisional needs and keep the rest of the design personal to you.