Man kidnaps trader for brother’s debt in Chennai, arrested

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a mobile shop owner in Chintadripet over a Rs 10 lakh debt owed by the victim’s brother. The police also recovered electronic goods worth Rs 1.5 lakh and a mobile phone and the car used in the offence.

The suspect has been identified as Sethu Raman (24) of Aminjikarai. The police said on Friday night, Raman along with his associates came to the shop run by Ashok, a native of Rajasthan, and ordered electronic goods including AirPods, a massage gun and mini cooling fans worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

After the items were packed, Raman allegedly told Ashok that the money was in his car and asked him to accompany him. Ashok was then allegedly forced into the car, and the abductors allegedly told him that he was responsible for the Rs 10 lakh borrowed by his brother.

When the car stopped in Anna Nagar, Ashok allegedly pushed the abductors and escaped. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. The police recovered 97 AirPods and other electronic items. The other suspects are on the run.