Tambaram cops, IT firms team up for staff safety

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police held an interaction and coordination meeting on Monday with representatives and security officials from major IT companies in the city to strengthen police-industry coordination and improve employee safety.

The meeting, chaired by Tambaram police commissioner Prem Anand Sinha, focused on women’s safety, cybercrime and digital fraud, night shift transportation, traffic and commuter safety, emergency response, drug abuse prevention and community engagement.

The officials discussed the need for safe pick-up and drop-off points, verified transport facilities, adequate CCTV coverage and lighting, prompt incident reporting, and improved traffic management along IT corridors.

The police also highlighted initiatives including Kaval Udhavi, Singappen Special Force and WhatsCop aimed at improving women’s safety, citizen assistance and emergency response. IT companies have been encouraged to nominate nodal officers, maintain 24x7 emergency contacts, share information promptly with police, identify vulnerable locations and coordinate on CCTV-related requirements. They have also been urged to participate in awareness programmes and emergency drills.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from the police, IT companies, employees and transport operators to strengthen safety measures along the IT corridors in Tambaram.