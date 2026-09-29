What Dorothy’s representation of queer love and the backlash online reveals about Tamil cinema and its audience

Dorothy moves beyond the binaries of black and white, examining social norms. It blends gangster drama, a friendship that grows into love, queer identity, and an anti-caste story in rural Tamil Nadu. A scene in which Karthi, played by Rishikanth, drives along with a group of trans women and says their existence disgusts him is set in 1995. One of the trans members, played by Jeeva Subramanian, replies that in almost 10 years the world will accept “us” and look at him differently for how he treated them. But cut to 2026, in the real world, when the movie releases, people on X quickly called for a boycott because it shows a queer relationship.

The queerphobia surrounding Dorothy started when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and a few people said that it sells an “LGPT” (an ignorant usage of LGBTQIA+) narrative. Spoiler alert. The movie goes into detail about a person going through a trans experience and expression of her desire. But the angry Indian men (as most of the comments viewed the film as a ‘threat’ to rigid ideas of masculinity) or the faceless trolls just reshaped the narrative into two men kissing!

CE dives into how Tamil cinema has portrayed queer relationships, how Dorothy differs from that pattern, and what the backlash tells us about the gap between the state’s progressive image and the reality.