What Dorothy’s representation of queer love and the backlash online reveals about Tamil cinema and its audience

Dorothy moves beyond the binaries of black and white, examining social norms. It blends gangster drama, a friendship that grows into love, queer identity, and an anti-caste story in rural Tamil Nadu. A scene in which Karthi, played by Rishikanth, drives along with a group of trans women and says their existence disgusts him is set in 1995. One of the trans members, played by Jeeva Subramanian, replies that in almost 10 years the world will accept “us” and look at him differently for how he treated them. But cut to 2026, in the real world, when the movie releases, people on X quickly called for a boycott because it shows a queer relationship.
The queerphobia surrounding Dorothy started when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and a few people said that it sells an “LGPT” (an ignorant usage of LGBTQIA+) narrative. Spoiler alert. The movie goes into detail about a person going through a trans experience and expression of her desire. But the angry Indian men (as most of the comments viewed the film as a ‘threat’ to rigid ideas of masculinity) or the faceless trolls just reshaped the narrative into two men kissing!
CE dives into how Tamil cinema has portrayed queer relationships, how Dorothy differs from that pattern, and what the backlash tells us about the gap between the state’s progressive image and the reality.
A rare representation
Madhu, an editor and content creator, applauds Dorothy as a monumental film. She says, “It’s a film that doesn’t shy away from asking its audience important questions. Its portrayal of queer relationships, although viewed through a commercial lens, gives them room to exist, and ultimately, to smile towards the end.” We have very few films that genuinely portray the queer community positively, shares Aruvi, a credit analyst in a private bank. He says, “99% of films, including so-called “hero” films, have mocked us.”
Gurusaravanan, chairperson, Institute of Grassroots Governance, connected deeply with Dorothy because of the in-depth characterisation, which felt raw and real. They say, “My native place is also a village in southern Tamil Nadu, where the environment can be quite toxic. A great deal of violence and abuse happens silently in such places.” Senthil, a designer who works for InQlusive Newsrooms, praises the craft of the film while holding some criticism back. “It also speaks about caste and gender violence. I believe [Dorothy] plays in a way that we just look into how caste, class, and gender violence is abundant in Tamil movies and Tamil society itself.”
Aruvi mentions how queer slurs, feminine characters, or trans/gay characters are used as easy comedy, or are shown only as abusers or sex seekers. Concurring, Sanjevi Jayaraman, a queer content creator, shares, “Every time, as a child, I saw a queer character on screen, the discomfort it brought to me as a queer person who is closeted or questioning, was tremendous. That is something I did not have while watching this movie. In that way, it did a good job.”
Shvetha Thangavel, a PhD scholar at Thiagarajar College, Madurai, shares the other extreme of trans portrayal in Tamil cinema. “Trans women are often romanticised. They (filmmakers) think that they are equal to God, that they are great and holy, but that keeps them as strangers. Dharma Durai shows trans representation beautifully, but even there, it is a straight man helping them and getting them jobs.” Madhu notes that queer identity is usually just a midway goalpost that the cis-het hero crosses to build his own character arc. She says, “Dorothy, on the other hand, places this identity at the centre of its narrative. More than anything, it truly felt like a coming-of-age film without the saviour archetype. If anything, Dorothy saves herself. Both the film and the character.”
Faceless fury
Critiquing a film is acceptable, but cyberbullying and harassin those who stand up for the queer community by backing it are not. With the rise of contrarian culture online, where people seem to be losing their grasp on nuance in favour of a black-and-white worldview, this backlash was hardly surprising, shares Madhu. Aruvi says, “As a queer content creator from the South, I get a lot of slurs on my reels. I see this as an opportunity for people to unlearn what they’ve been taught and learn about queer people and relationships.”
The extreme response points to the fear that the media can change a familiar imbalanced society by introducing inclusive ideologies while advocating for the elimination of seclusion. Actors and filmmakers mustn’t shy away from igniting this fear, as it is the first sign of discomfort capable of initiating gradual societal progress. The progressive outlook of Tamil cinema has been dwindling for the past few years. This is evident through the production of movies that promote disturbing as well as regressive societal and chauvinistic themes to say the least. They say cinema is a reflection of society but I beg to differ because cinema is truly capable of instigating new reforms through the presentation of thought-provoking content that can lead to significant social change.
Millena John, PhD Scholar
Most of the hate is also faceless. Sanjevi informs, “They do know that it is a shame to be queerphobic. They cannot accept the fact that a masculine-presenting person can be attracted to a trans woman.” He also agrees with the lack of awareness of what gender identity and sexual orientation are. Sanjevi notes the reason for Vijay Sethupathi’s portrayal of a trans character in Super Deluxe not receiving much hatred is because the audience is more comfortable with trans people as victims. Shvetha concurs, “Whether it is Super Deluxe or another film, no one was angry because the queer characters were struggling. If Vijay Sethupathi had a shot of a boy kissing him, would they accept the movie? When a trans woman is independent, takes care of her expenses, and chooses her partner, when she takes that power in her hands, it is threatening for them.”
Gurusaravanan notices that on X, a lot of homophobic narratives are continually promoted by people who are casteist and who claim to support Tamil nationalist ideas. They say, “Director Mohan G Kshatriyan has repeatedly shared homophobic and casteist posts. Tamil cinema’s progressive image is largely a myth, because Tamil society is still not ready to accept queer lives and relationships. Tamil society still struggles to think beyond binary notions of gender and sexuality.”
Dr L Ramakrishnan, a public health researcher who works with SAATHII and a volunteer with Orinam, shares, “I think the homophobia in the Tamil public is tied to the idea of masculinity and what Tamil masculinity is supposed to be like. Historically, calling someone a ‘pottai’ or calling someone gay or trans has been a way of putting people down. I think it comes from male heterosexuality, which is threatened by portraying men in a way that is seen as weak, which is aligned with the stereotypes around homosexuality and transness.”
Dream big
Even though Sanjevi loved the movie, he is critical. “For a heteronormative audience watching the movie as an introduction, it is good. There is a certain sense of purity culture in the way queer people are portrayed, as if there is no sex life that exists for queer people. But as somebody who sees all this medium as something that should push boundaries, I think it could have moved further towards progress.” He believes the media should ask for what may seem unimaginable today. “You have to be ambitious when you move your window. You cannot be presenting the lukewarm things that people will accept because they are already there. Make them question it. Make them feel uncomfortable.”
I think the backlash mainly comes from the hierarchical mindset and gender stereotypes we’ve grown up with. We don’t even treat the two genders equally, and we still struggle to accept inter-caste marriages. Only a few Tamil films, like Peranbu, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, Dharma Durai, and Super Deluxe, give their relationships proper emotional importance. There are also Malayalam films like Moothon and Kaathal: The Core, that are different from the portrayal of queerness, not in the stereotypical comical way. Dorothy is trying to tell us that art and love have no gender.
Karunakaran
Senthil’s criticism concerns casting. “I always believe we are equipped enough to hire a trans woman to play trans characters.” He also challenges Tamil cinema’s progressive image. “We have a progressive view on Tamil cinema because Dravidian politics started with cinema, right? So that is why we think the Tamil cinema industry is progressive. It is not.”
Facade falling
Kollywood, over the last few years, has reduced itself to a facade of progressiveness through a beautifully gleaming silver screen and hero build-up shots, where the “star” ultimately makes truth win, alongside a heroine from a neighbouring state painted brown and a supporting actor who, somewhere along the journey, has made a queerphobic joke, shares Madhu. “This is how it’s always been. But with new-age directors like Raja Karuppasamy and veterans like Karthik Subbaraj, perhaps this cinematic facade is finally beginning to melt away, making room for the real hero’s journey, one that’s rooted in compassionate storytelling,” she adds.
Gurusaravanan believes that the Tamil film industry should produce more films about queer experiences, include more queer characters, and provide opportunities for queer filmmakers. Noting that media also has an important role to play in initiating conversations and educating people, they share, “I am glad that Education Minister Rajmohan spoke highly of the movie. However, the Chief Minister and other influential stakeholders in the socio-political sphere should also extend their support to the filmmakers and actors. Support from people in positions of power matters greatly, especially when it affirms the politics and experiences of oppressed communities.”
Senthil believes that the community’s struggles extend beyond the screen. “The Trans Act [The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026], the most draconian rule recently imposed by the Union government, puts trans people through pain — like a magistrate should confirm this gender, and the honour or privacy of their body is always subject to question by the state and authority,” he says, adding, “The community was struggling alone, especially with the State or the Union government, and no actor who played trans roles voiced it out. They should come out and support them.”
I feel the Tamil audience, especially, is a lot more regressive. They are uncomfortable with just a kissing scene. There are a lot of scenes where a hero does horrible things to a heroine, those don’t bring even one per cent of the backlash this brings. People are not willing to accept things as they are. I see these trollers as very cowardly people who are insecure with themselves.
Sarukesh S K, an AI engineer
The queer community has been fighting for long. Madhu concludes, “We’ve been fighting this fight before Dorothy, during Dorothy, and we’ll continue fighting it long after Dorothy. The public is finally witnessing the resilience that these real-life heroes have been showcasing all along. And perhaps, for once, we can let these heroes (the queer community) have their happy ending, too.”