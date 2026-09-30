Chennai lakes just 38% full, second-lowest storage in five years

CHENNAI: Amid El Nino conditions, the storage in Chennai’s drinking water reservoirs has fallen to a worrying level, with the combined storage in the city’s six major reservoirs standing at just 37.9% of their total capacity as on Tuesday.

The six reservoirs together have a capacity of 13.21 tmcft, against which only 5.01 tmcft of water is currently available. The storage level is the second-lowest recorded for the period in the last five years.

The situation was considerably better during the same period last year, when the reservoirs held 9.09 tmcft, or 68.8% of their total capacity.

In 2024, the storage stood at 4.49 tmcft (34%), while it was well placed at 9.09 tmcft (68.8%) in 2023 and 8.27 tmcft (62.6%) in 2022.

The current storage is only marginally higher than the level recorded in 2024. The sharp decline compared to last year has raised concerns over water availability in the coming months, particularly if the northeast monsoon fails to replenish the reservoirs adequately.